The Caddo Bruins got their first win of the season in their Homecoming game, defeating Thackerville 34-6 on Sept. 20.

Caddo took the lead early in the Homecoming game. Thackerville looked as if it might provide some stiff opposition in the game, but the Bruins’ defense kept their team in great field position and the Caddo offense took advantage.

Sophomore running back Hunter Speers was eating up large chunks of the field with his efforts in the running game. He rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns, including an 81-yard touchdown with five minutes remaining to put the game away. That touchdown came just two plays after Speers made a diving interception in his own endzone to save a touchdown. He also caught a single pass for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Cameron McClain turned in over 140 total yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, in a good performance by the senior. Riggs Schneider didn’t get much offensive action until late, but he did break off a big 26-yard rush right before striding another six yards for the final touchdown of the night. Speers tacked on to that with a 2-yard rush for the two-point conversion.

Caddo also scored on its first drive of the night. After marching down the field, McClain pitched the ball left to Speers, who ran around the edge and into the endzone to open the scoring. The Bruins’ defense held strong, forcing a three-and-out that gave their offense the ball on their own 40.

A Caddo fumble turned the ball over to Thackerville, however, and their offense capitalized on the opportunity. Quarterback Colt Scarbrough lofted up a prayer to Blayne Giourgas, who snuck behind the Bruins’ secondary on a streak route for a 64-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, Caddo again lost a fumble on its own side of the field. This time, Thackerville stopped themselves, committing 20 yards worth of penalties before being forced to punt back to the Bruins in just one set of downs. The two teams continued to fight back-and-forth; Caddo again turned the ball over, but the Bruins’ defense got it right back by forcing a turnover on downs.

After the first play of the drive, a 44-yard touchdown by McClain, was called back for holding, Caddo slowed it down and methodically drove down the field. After a couple penalties backed the Bruins up to first and goal from the 25-yard line, Schneider found a hole and churned out 22 yards, setting his team up at the 3-yard line. McClain ran the ball in for his first touchdown and followed that by converting the 2-point conversion with his legs, too.

Caddo entered halftime ahead 16-6 and the Bruins did not take their foot off the gas pedal after that. Another fumble on the first drive of the second half gave the ball back to Thackerville, but after forcing their second turnover on downs, Caddo had the ball on the opposing 45-yard line. It took just three plays for McClain to find Speers for a 44-yard touchdown pass that set them up with a 22-6 lead.

The two teams battled back and forth on offense for the remainder of the third quarter. After turning the ball over on downs to start the fourth quarter, Caddo found themselves on the wrong end of a drive to the red zone. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Speers laid everything on the line to intercept a pass in the end zone.

Again, just three plays later, Speers found a huge hole in the defense and sprinted 81 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

Caddo’s defense forced Thackerville into their third turnover on downs of the game. Then, Schneider put the finishing touches on with 28 yards in two rushes and a 6-yard touchdown.

Caddo’s 34-6 victory lifts the Bruins to 1-2 on the season and 3-0 in their last three matchups against Thackerville. They were back on the road last week, facing off against Ryan in another non-district matchup, but that game was after press time for this issue. This Friday will see the Bruins traveling again to face Waurika High.