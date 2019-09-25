Drinking and driving gets a 59-year-old Denison man 99 years in prison.

A written release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said Donnie Eugene Mills was found guilty of DWI third or more offense by a jury in the 59th state District Court this week. That same jury then sentenced him to 99 years in prison for all three counts.

The statement said the case began on April 26, when Officer Chris Bell of the Denison Police Department was on patrol and his radar clocked a driver speeding on State Highway 91.

After conducting a traffic stop, Bell approached the vehicle Mills was driving and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Mills admitted to have been drinking earlier in the day. Mills was not cooperative with the DWI investigation and eventually was arrested.

Bell transported Mills to Texoma Medical Center to obtain a blood sample based on a search warrant. Mills eventually began cussing, resisting, and threatening the arresting officer and hospital staff. After being placed onto a bed for purposes of obtaining a blood sample, Mills called the officer a name and then lifted his leg and kicked the officer in the face.

Subsequent analysis of the defendant’s blood by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory revealed his blood alcohol content was nearly two and a halftimes the legal limit. Evidence presented during the punishment phase of the trial showed Mills had a long criminal history with felony convictions beginning over thirty-five years ago.

Mills had previously been to prison for drugs, burglary, aggravated assault on a public servant, and felony DWI.

Mills had recently been released from parole for felony D.W.I, at the time he committed this offense. Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover, who prosecuted the case, said, “The behavior of this defendant was childish. He took a simple DWI arrest and brought it to a whole other level. The jury was not impressed with the way he acted that day.” District Attorney J. Brett Smith stated, “We are glad to know the citizens of Grayson County share our ZERO-tolerance policy regarding violence towards law enforcement.”