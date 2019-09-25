Denison Police said a man who was upset over beer money is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

According to a department incident report, just before 8 p.m. last Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of E. Main Street. Lt. Mike Eppler said officers arrived at the scene and located the female victim, who said her boyfriend had struck her after a dispute about using her credit card to buy more beer.

“She finally went and bought it herself, but when she comes back he then assaults her by punching her,” Eppler said

It was unclear if the woman required medical attention. Officers arrested the suspect and charged him with family violence assault causing bodily injury.

“The Denison Police Department aggressively pursues family violence offenders,” Eppler said. “We take these cases very seriously and we want victims to know that we’re here to help and connect them to resources in the community that will work toward keeping them safe and improving their situation.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.