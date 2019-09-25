One man was injured after a car struck a cow on U.S. Highway 82 in Sherman early Wednesday.

In an emailed incident report, Sherman Police said the crash occurred around midnight Wednesday, just east Heritage Parkway. The vehicle’s direction of travel was not immediately clear, but the department said two occupants were inside at the time of the crash.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital for unspecified his injuries. His condition, as of Wednesday afternoon, was not known.

The cow was killed in the collision and Sherman Police are still searching for the animal’s owner. The incident remains under investigation.

