Two local eateries received the lowest scores received in the most recent rounds of inspections by the Grayson County Health Department.

Star Mart, 1728 South FM 1417, in Sherman and Two Brothers Hibachi Mobile, 917 E. Centennial in Sherman, each received a “C” rating on their most recent round of inspections.

At Star Mart, the food safety inspector’s report stated that the inside of the ice chute on the soda machine was soiled with a black substance. The hand sink in the dish washing area didn’t have any soap or paper towels. The mop sink was backing up with sewer water. The management exhibited a “lack of knowledge of various health and safety requirements.”

The cashier said they bag their own ice for sale. The bags of ice didn’t have proper labels. The dish washing sink was dirty as was the inside of the microwave and the outside of the cappuccino machine.

At Two Brothers Hibachi Mobile, the inspector found that the establishment was cooking and preparing food inside Star Mart Gas Station.

“This was not approved by the Grayson County Health Department,” the report said, “This establishment is required to locate a new central preparation facility that can accommodate the needs of this mobile unit,” it said.

In addition, the report stated that the inspector found a food handler without a hair net preparing portion cups of sauce. The report also listed as soiled and in need of a good scrub, the interior of the cooler in both the gas station and the mobile unit, the ware washing sink, the floors, walls and ceiling.

Additionally, the mop sink was found to be backing up with sewer water and the hand sink didn’t have any soap or paper towels. The cutting board was soiled with “with a black substance” and containers of chopped onions, butter and rice were stored uncovered in the cooler.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments made a “B” on their most recent inspections:

Hilton Garden Inn b 5015 S. US 75 Denison

Arroyo’s Sherman b 814 E. Lamar Sherman

The Roost b 126A S. Main Van Alstyne

The following establishments made an “A” on their most recent inspections:

DM Texoma(Dairy Mart) , 83352 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Maria’s (M & J Catering) Mobile, 9743 CR 745, in Princeton;

Mo’s Grill @Highport, in 120 Texoma Harbor Dr., in Pottsboro;

VFW Lake Texoma Post, 7873 250 V.F.W. Drive, in Pottsboro;

Mitchell’s Mobile, 917 Swan Ridge, in Sherman;

Hot ‘n Creamy Donuts, 700 Hwy. 120 E., in Pottsboro;

Roma’s Pizza, 682 FM 120 E #9, in Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In-Pottsboro, 202 E. Hwy. 120, in Pottsboro;

Wal-Mart, 401 E. Hwy. 82, in Sherman;

Wal-Mart, bakery 401 E. Hwy. 82. in Sherman;

Wal-Mart, Deli a 401 E. Hwy 82, in Sherman;

Cinemark 12, 3310 Town Center St., in Sherman;

Dairy Queen No 2, 103 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Grab N Go, 101 Hwy. 120 W. Pottsboro;

Celebration Senior Living, 5601 Woodlands Trail, in Denison;

Dollar General, 811 S. Hwy 160, in Whitewright;

Meals On Wheels, 123 W. Grand, in Whitewright;

Perrin Learning Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., in Denison;

Whitesboro High School, 1 Bearcat Drive, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W Fourth St., in Whitesboro;

Whitewright Elem/Middle School, 305 Highland, in Whitewright;

Whitewright High School Cafeteria, 304 Echols Lane, in Whitewright;

Collinsville ISD Elementary School, 500 Reeves Street, in Collinsville;

Collinsville ISD High School, 202 N Broadway, in Collinsville;

Tioga Elem & Middle School, 405 North Florence, in Tioga;

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight, in Tioga;

Your Neighbor’s House, 201 S. Union Street, in Whitesboro;

Alicia’s Mexican Food Mobile, 302 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Buck Snort BBQ, 224 E. Jefferson St., in Van Alstyne;

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 3808 US Hwy 75, in Sherman;

Dollar General, 901 West Texana, in Van Alstyne;

Pottsboro Elementary School, PO Box 555 Pottsboro;

Pottsboro High School, PO Box 555, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Middle School, PO Box 555, in Pottsboro;

Texoma Retreat Center(Prothro Ctr), 269 Methodist Lane, in Pottsboro;

Abby’s, a 110 E. Haning, in Howe;

Pizza Hut of Whitesboro, 1000 E. Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Quick Check, 413 W Haning, in Howe;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St., in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 200 Ram Drive, in Sadler;

Whitesboro Hayes Primary School, 117 4th Street, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Intermediate School, 211 N. College St., in Whitesboro;

Catipillar-Ave C/Southern Canteen, 3501 S. FM Hwy. 1417, in Denison.

Haddock’s Burger Barn, 4906 F.M. Hwy. 1417, in Denison.