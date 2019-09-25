Six people were hurt — three of them critically — Tuesday night following a vehicle collision on E. Houston Street in Sherman.

In an emailed incident report, Sherman Police said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Houston Street just before 10:45 p.m..

“Upon arrival, officers located one of the involved vehicles engulfed in flames with three unresponsive occupants trapped inside,” the department said. “Officers deployed fire extinguishers, breached windows, and physically extracted all three occupants.”

All three occupants of the burning car, a blue Ford Mustang, were critically injured and transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. The male driver is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash and was eventually flown to Medical City Plano for treatment. Sherman Police said the driver underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon, but it remained unclear whether he would survive his extensive injuries.

The three occupants in the other car involved, a white SUV, sustained minor injuries and were also taken to WNJ for treatment.

Lt. John Kennemer said criminal charges were likely to be filed, but the incident remains under investigation by SPD’s Critical Accident Investigation Team.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.