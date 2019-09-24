Wine and food lovers will be gather in downtown Sherman next week for Downtown Sherman NOW’s Eighth Annual Stroll on the Square.

The event kicks off Thursday night with a VIP tasting at Knight Furniture and Mattress from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“The purpose of the wine stroll is to bring people downtown for a positive experience and to have them discover, explore and support our local businesses,” Downtown Sherman NOW Executive Director Karen Tooley said.

Attendees will sample an array of international wines and foods catered by Fulbelli’s Restaurant. Five special guests will be on hand to pour, including Sherman Mayor David Plyler, Sherman Community Players Artistic Director Josh Harris, and Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores.

Tickets cost $65 per person.

The main stroll will be held Saturday from 5:30-9 p.m. and feature 19 stops at businesses along the Sherman city square. Participants can sample the creations of 14 local and Texas-based wineries, as well as foods from more than a dozen restaurants.

Live music will be played on four stages throughout the venue. Tickets cost $40 per person.

Tooley said organizers hope to draw 600 or more visitors this year and expect to sell out.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.strollonthesquare.com or at A Touch of Class Antique Mall, located at 118 W. Lamar Street in Sherman.

Tickets for both the VIP tasting and stroll can be purchased together for a discounted price of $85 per person. Attendees who wish to drink must be at least 21 years old and will be asked to verify their age with a driver’s license or ID. A designated driver ticket is also available for $20 and includes food tastings.

Volunteers are also sought for the festival and are encouraged to email Karen Tooley at director@downtownsherman.com.

For more news on area festivals and events, visit http://www.heralddemocrat.com.