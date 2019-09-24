WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Volunteers still needed

for Friday's Day of Caring

The United Way of Williamson County will host its annual Day of Caring from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

More than 425 volunteers are needed to assist with projects, including painting or light construction work, sorting donations, maintaining trails, spending time with senior citizens and working in school gardens. Corporate groups, families and individuals are welcome to participate.

A kickoff event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail.

The 2018 Day of Caring featured 275 volunteers representing local corporate campaign partners, local government officials, schools and community groups, who provided more than 825 hours of volunteer service at 26 locations in Williamson County.

To register: bit.ly/2kKrGgZ; 512-255-6799; nicole@unitedway-wc.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Forum set for Saturday

on Rainey Street Trailhead

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a community forum on its new hike trail improved entry point from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the end of Rainey Street, 701 Cummings St.

The community can provide thoughts and input on the area of the Town Lake Metropolitan Park. The improved entry point, made in partnership with the Trail Foundation, is to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake in the Rainey Street District.

EAST AUSTIN

Bartholomew Pool to close

Wednesday through Friday

The Bartholomew Municipal Pool, 1800 E. 51st St., will be closed for repairs Wednesday through Friday.

The pool will reopen for regular operating hours Saturday.

For a list of other pools: austintexas.gov/pools.

EAST AUSTIN

Aldrich Street Fair

takes place Friday

The Aldrich Street Fair will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Mueller Austin, 4550 Mueller Blvd.

The free event will feature free food samples, drinks and activities from Aldrich Street businesses. Aldrich Street will debut a new themed aerial art installation. The fair will be disco-themed, and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Complimentary parking will be available in the McBee Street District Garage, 1826 McBee St.

GEORGETOWN

Salvation Army hosts

fundraiser Thursday

The Salvation Army of Williamson County Service Center will host its fifth annual Wilco Gives fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Reunion Ranch, 850 County Road 255.

The fundraiser will feature a dinner, silent auction and entertainment by Cowboy Nemo. Proceeds will benefit Williamson County families living in financial crisis.

For tickets: www.salvationarmyaustin.org/wilco-gives.

CEDAR PARK

Free screening of 'Dumbo'

Friday night at Milburn Park

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a free screening of “Dumbo” as part of its Movies in the Park series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Milburn Park, 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will not be available, but guests can bring a picnic. Glass containers are prohibited.

GEORGETOWN

Naturalists to discuss

predators, predation

The Master Naturalist Good Water Chapter of Williamson County will meet to discuss the role of predators and predation in ecosystems from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Texas A&M AgriLife extension office, 100 Wilco Way.

Texas A&M University Assistant Professor John Tomaček will address the role that predators play in ecosystems, and the management of predation as an ecological force. The group will discuss achieving conservation goals in the face of predation, and the ability of native predation to improve ecological systems.

The event will begin with refreshments and conversation, followed by the guest speaker presentation and a Q&A session.

SAN MARCOS

'Defensive gardening'

taught Thursday night

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St., will host a free “Master Gardeners: Defensive Gardening” program from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Master Gardener Joseph Blanford will discuss deer activity and ways to protect gardens from intrusions.

For information: libraryinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

American-Statesman staff