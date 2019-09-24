The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for residents across the Lone Star State to share their thoughts as the agency plans for future decades of transportation needs.

In an emailed statement sent Tuesday, TXDOT said it will soon hold its second round of pubic meetings and collect survey responses and public comments for its Texas Transportation Plan 2050. The long-range plan is meant to help TxDOT prioritize programs and projects for all forms of transportation.

“The future possibilities are intriguing, and TxDOT wants to know what Texans think will be the most pressing transportation needs for the next 30 years,” the statement read.

The closest posted meeting for Grayson County residents will be held Oct. 9 at 616 Six Flags Drive in Arlington from 5:30-7 p.m., but those unable to attend in person can find meeting materials and surveys posted online by visiting http://www.txdot.gov and searching “TTP 2050.” Online surveys will be accepted until Nov. 15. Public Comments will be accepted until early 2020.

To receive information or submit comments, sand an email to TTP_2050@txdot.gov or call the agency’s toll-free messaging center at 1-855-839-2750. Written comments can also be mailed to the following address:

TxDOT TPP Division — TTP 2050

Attn: Casey Dusza

P.O. Box 149217

Austin, TX 78714