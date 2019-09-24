Denison Police

Burglary of habitation/Assault — Officers responded Sept. 20 to a disturbance in progress in the 2600 block of Loy Lake Road. A female victim stated a male suspect, whom she has known for several months, entered her residence, physically assaulted, choked her and tried to sexually assault her. The victim’s mother came home during the attack and the suspect attempted to flee. The suspect was detained by the victim’s mother until officers arrived. The suspect was arrested for burglary of a habitation/intent sex offense/theft of property.

Warrants/failure to identify — An officer conducted a traffic stop Sept. 19 at Day and Barrett streets. The male driver was arrested for outstanding city of Denison and Grayson County warrants and failure to identify.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant said Sept. 19 an unknown suspect stole money from her vehicle in the 2600 block of West Johnson.

Warrants — An officer conducted a traffic stop Sept. 19 in the 500 block of South Armstrong. The female driver was arrested for outstanding city of Denison warrants.

Stolen vehicle — A male victim stated Sept. 20 an unknown suspect took his 1999 Ford Escort while he was in church in the 7200 block of FM 691. The vehicle was later uncovered by the Sherman Police Department and has been returned to the victim.

Warrants/failure to identify — An officer conducted a traffic stop Sept. 21 at Munson and Mirick. The female driver attempted to flee the scene on foot. She was apprehended and arrested for outstanding warrants, failure to identify/fugitive from justice and evading arrest/detention.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male victim stated Sept. 21 an unknown suspect entered his vehicle in the 1000 block of Oakridge and took a diaper bag and its contents from the vehicle.

Theft of property — A male victim stated Sept. 22 a suspect stole a chainsaw out of his garage. Officers will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male victim reported Sept. 23 someone entered his unsecured vehicle in the 400 block of South Chandler and stole cash, a knife and some CDs.