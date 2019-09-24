Sherman Police said one man was arrested and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a shooting in the El Dorado mobile home park.

Lt. John Kennemer said just after 9 a.m. officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from the mobile home park located in the 5600 block of Texoma Parkway. On site, police located an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries. The man was eventually flown to a Dallas-area hospital for treatment.

Officers detained and eventually arrested the suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. He was reportedly booked into the Grayson County jail, but the facility’s intake records had not yet been updated Tuesday afternoon and no bond information was available.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence where the shooting occurred and Sherman Police crime scene technicians collected evidence from the home and surrounding scene.

No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

