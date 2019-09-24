BONHAM — The Fannin County District Attorney’s Office released a list of people indicted last week. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. Those indicted faced charges that ranged from sexual assault of a child to forgery.

The following people were indicted:

Robert Monroe Parrish III, 21, of Ravenna — sexual assault of a child;

JASON ONEIL BENNETT, 46, of Bonham — DWI (3rd or more);

Albert Eugen Gray, 56, of Clarksville — DWI (3rd or more);

Raymond Gene Key, 38, of Leonard — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Steven Joseph Navarre, 47, of Plano — money laundering and conspiracy to commit possession of controlled substance;

Christopher M. Smith Jr., 27, of Bonham — DWI (3rd or more);

Robert Alan Stevenson, 44, of Telephone — two counts of aggravated assault date, family or house member with a weapon;

Kenneth Scott Talley, 56, of Whitewright — DWI (3rd or more);

Jeremy Davis Todd, 38, of Blue Ridge — DWI (3rd or more);

Michael J. Worthington, 40, of Leonard — two counts of forgery of a financial instrument.