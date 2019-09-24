Kathy Aaron started her 30-year career at Grayson County in the County Clerk’s office in July of 1989. She will end it this week at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office where she was works as Sheriff Tom Watt’s personal assistant.

Tuesday members of the Sheriff’s Office as well as staffers from the district and county clerks offices filled the commissioner’s courtroom as commissioners considered a proclamation concerning Aaron’s retirement.

Watt said he had hoped this day would never come. But now that it is has, he said, he wishes her well during her retirement.

“I’ve been thinking back on my years of work here and one thing that sticks out the most is the changes that I have seen go on,” she said. “When I first started we didn’t use computers. We hand wrote things and typed in things, including commissioner’s court — they used cassette tapes to record the minutes and typed them and then put them on microfiche.”

She said she has made lots of life-long friends during her tenure at the county.

“This was not an easy decision,” she added. “I just thought maybe its time I need to retire while I can still move around and get out there. …”

She said she even met her husband at the county and for that she has been very thankful.

“I have enjoyed the last part of my career working at the Sheriff’s Office. I have the best boss ever,” she added.

What was just as glowing about her saying that he is not sure that they could ever replace her. He said she is writing the manual for the person who will be hired to do her job.

But, he said, it will be hard to find the kind of good spirit and warm welcome that Kathy brought to the job every day. Grayson County commissioners also praised her sunny disposition no matter what the situation at hand brought out in others.

Gary said he hasn’t been worried up till now because he knew if ever a question arose to which he didn’t know the answer, all he had to do was go and ask Kathy.

“She knows everything about Grayson County. How on earth do you replace that?” Watt said.

“Her level of dedication and commitment is beyond anything I have ever seen,” he added.

He then told commissioners that she emailed him her resignation because she said she couldn’t face him to turn in her resignation.

He was waiting on her when she returned to her desk. He said he tried, but he couldn’t talk her out of retiring.

In addition to working at the County Clerk’s Office, Aaron worked at the District Clerk’s Office where she was the Chief Deputy District Clerk for ten years.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said he first met Aaron when the county and the city of Sherman were talking about the county’s need for a new jail years ago. He said he was relieved when she welcomed him into the Sheriff’s Office so warmly and kindly back then.

Watt said they have someone who will do the job, but there will never be anyone who can replace her. Her last day is set to be Sept. 30.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. Contact her at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com or on Twitter @JLWhiteley.