Denison Police said a woman will face charges after she allegedly fled the scene after striking a motorcyclist with her vehicle over the weekend.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Denison Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at the intersection of Main Street and Austin Ave. at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling north on Austin Avenue when the female driver a convertible allegedly ran a red light as she traveled west on Main Street.

Eppler said the motorcyclist’s injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening. The woman reportedly fled the scene but Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper located her in Sherman several hours later and arrested her on an unrelated charge.

Denison Police are expected to a file a case with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Eppler said the suspect will likely be charged for causing an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

