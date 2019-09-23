With showers across Texoma on the first day of fall, the chance for rain and storms is only expected to hold throughout the week.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the combination of a low-pressure system and moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will create a 40-percent chance for storms Tuesday. Rain chances begin to taper off Wednesday but will likely hold at 20 percent through Saturday.

“We’ll be seeing rain and thunderstorm chances that are associated with a weak frontal boundary that’s off to our northwest,” NWS Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Monday. “By Tuesday, it will be draped over North Texas and the DFW Metroplex.”

The Sherman-Denison area is forecast to receive only an inch of rain or so in the coming days and the risk for severe weather remains minimal. Barnes said while autumn has gotten off to a wet start.

The Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center doesn’t yet know whether the trend will continue throughout the season.

“It looks like for October, November and December, they’re thinking that we have a pretty much equal chance of seeing above average precipitation, normal precipitation, or below average precipitation,” Barnes said. “There’s no clear indication, so basically anything goes.”

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue.

Under partly-sunny skies, daytime highs will bounce between 89 and 93 degrees for the remainder of the week, but southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph may bring some relief. Overnight lows will hold near 72 degrees.

The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but conditions should largely stay dry. Until then, Barnes advised Texoma residents to keep an eye on the forecast and watch out for some brief, but locally-heavy rainfall.

“Stay weather aware,” Barnes said. “If you do see a lot of rain in your area, just be aware that streets can flood. So, if you see standing water on the road, don’t drive into it.”

