Denison’s Main Street program is kicking off a new marketing campaign titled #WeAreMainStreet.

The city’s Main Street Advisory board will be hearing a discussion on the movement and what it means to the city at its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Denison City Hall council chambers at 300 West Main Street.

The city is celebrating 40 years of Main Street America’s Main Street movement. There will be monthly themed events businesses and community members can participate in. Themes include community leaders, giving thanks, small business owners, experience makers, innovators, youth, volunteers and preservationists.

Here are 3 things to know about the Main Street Advisory meeting.

1. October’s theme is community leaders.

Professionals in the community from Main Street staff and board members to city leaders who are committed to the Main Street program will be recognized throughout the month.

2. Grants, events and celebrations will be discussed

The board is going to receive reports on a number of festivals and grants from around the community.

There will be reports on Designing Downtown Denison (D3) and its related Tax Increment Reinvestment zone, Doc Holliday Festival, Eisenhower Birthday Celebration and an update on the Alley Activation and related grants.

3. Open to the public.

The meeting is an open meeting to take place at the council chambers of Denison’s City Hall at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There will be a number of community committees each with a vested interest in Denison’s Downtown District providing information at the meeting. Among them are Downtown Denison, Inc., Denison Area Chamber of Commerce, Tourism and Convention Bureau, Promotion, Economic Restructuring, Design and Organization committees.

What are some of the downtown programs you are most interested in? Let Denison area reporter Richard A. Todd know by sending email to rtodd@heralddemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.