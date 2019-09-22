Last week was the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce annual barbecue cookoff, where teams of people from amateurs to professionals face off and cook some of the best barbecue around.

I think the competition is a neat idea, however, the best part is getting to see everybody and try all of the different takes on what the different meats should taste like. I know I enjoyed it so much I ended up with barbecue sauce all down the front of my shirt and needed several napkins to get it off my face.

I’m sure glad I didn’t wear one of my favorite shirts, however, if you did and you are like me, there are several things you can do at home to try and remove the stains. Hopefully, you wore a synthetic material like nylon or polyester because stains are much more difficult to remove from natural fibers such as cotton or wool.

The most difficult thing about this type of stain is there are several parts to it. You have grease and proteins from the meats and possibly a tannin stain from the sauce. This incorporates almost all of the common stains into one stain.

This means you can remove, say the grease stain, and still have a spot from the protein or Tannin. If it is one of your favorite shirt, I would recommend taking it to your favorite dry cleaner. If not, there are several things you can try at home.

The first thing is to soak it for about an hour or two in a bucket of ice water. This is great for protein stains such as blood, and then wash regularly. I would also recommend some sort of over the counter pre-treater.

These are not nearly as good as the chemicals dry cleaners use, but they work much better than washing the garment alone. Soap by itself does a good job getting the clothes clean, but it is not a perfect science and they cannot put additives into the soap to account for all types of stains that may go into the laundry.

The teams at the cookoff did a fantastic job. I only wish when I try to cook ribs or brisket at home I could do half as good a job as even the amateurs did. Unfortunately, cooking is not really one of the things I am best at, although I give it the good old college try, as the saying goes.

With any luck, you can save your favorite shirt, and this gives you an idea what you may be looking at. If not, you can always take it to a dry cleaner. After the stain sets, though, it may be too late. Hopefully, everybody who wanted to go made it to the cookoff and had as much fun as my family and I did. If not, mark it on your calendar for next year because it is a great time and definitely worth attending. I know I look forward to it every year. Just writing this article is making my mouth water for next year.