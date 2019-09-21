Trusted ER, the region’s newest free-standing emergency room, first opened its doors in mid-August when it moved into an existing ER near the corner of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75.

The facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at its location on West Travis.

One of the advantages that Trusted ER has over traditional hospitals is the smaller volume of patients. This allows patients to see doctors with shorter wait times when compared to a hospital visit, said Brett Jeanblanc, Trusted ER regional director of business development.

With the reduced time and load, patients are able to spend more time directly with nurses and physicians which he said contributes to better, more personalized care.

“Due to the wait times, there is a big difference in how much one-on-one care you can get,” he said.

Jeanblanc said these factors can be vital for younger patients who might have a weaker immune system. Trusted ER also offers a dedicated pediatric room for children who visit the ER.

“That’s a bit thing in not having to sit with a sick child in a room full of people with the flu,” he said. “It is definitely a comfort to a young mom.”

Jeanblanc said there are some cases where a patient may need to be transferred to a hospital, particularly in the event that surgery is needed. As the ER is only able to keep patients in observation for 23 hours, those needing longer stays may also require a hospital care.

However, Trusted ER has arrangements in these situations to help transfer patients to area hospitals, Jeanblanc said.

Don’t know whether you should go to a freestanding emergency room or a walk-in clinic? Here is a breakdown of what each type of medical service provider does.

Urgent care centers

Urgent care centers (walk-in clinics) handle non-life-threatening situations, and many are staffed with doctors and nurses who have access to x-rays and labs on site. Most urgent care centers are open late and on weekends and holidays. They also provide services such as physical exams, DOT certificates and drug testing.

Choosing an urgent care center over the emergency room (ER) can save you time and money.

An urgent care center can treat you for common conditions such as:

Earaches and infections

Minor cuts, sprains and burns

Fever and flu symptoms

Cough, cold and sore throat

Animal bites

Mild asthma

Headaches

Back and joint pain

Painful urination

Rashes without fever

Mild flu-like symptoms

Cough and congestion symptoms

Sore throat

Ear pain

Eye redness, discharge or itchiness

Emergency Rooms

Emergency rooms (freestanding and hospital ERs) are meant for true medical emergencies. They can handle trauma, x-rays, surgical procedures and other life-threatening situations. Most hospitals have an emergency room that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

An emergency room may be best if you experience:

Sudden numbness or weakness

Disorientation or difficulty speaking

Sudden dizziness or loss of coordination

Seizure or loss of consciousness

Shortness of breath or severe asthma attack

Head injury/major trauma

Blurry or loss of vision

Severe cuts or burns

Heart attack, chest pain or chest pressure

Overdose

Uncontrolled bleeding

Coughing or vomiting blood

Severe allergic reactions

Weakness/numbness on one side

Slurred speech

Fainting/change in mental state

Head or eye injury

Concussion/confusion

Broken bones and dislocated joints

Fever with a rash

Seizures

Severe cuts that may require stitches

Facial lacerations

Severe cold or flu symptoms

Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy