Trusted ER, the region’s newest free-standing emergency room, first opened its doors in mid-August when it moved into an existing ER near the corner of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75.
The facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at its location on West Travis.
One of the advantages that Trusted ER has over traditional hospitals is the smaller volume of patients. This allows patients to see doctors with shorter wait times when compared to a hospital visit, said Brett Jeanblanc, Trusted ER regional director of business development.
With the reduced time and load, patients are able to spend more time directly with nurses and physicians which he said contributes to better, more personalized care.
“Due to the wait times, there is a big difference in how much one-on-one care you can get,” he said.
Jeanblanc said these factors can be vital for younger patients who might have a weaker immune system. Trusted ER also offers a dedicated pediatric room for children who visit the ER.
“That’s a bit thing in not having to sit with a sick child in a room full of people with the flu,” he said. “It is definitely a comfort to a young mom.”
Jeanblanc said there are some cases where a patient may need to be transferred to a hospital, particularly in the event that surgery is needed. As the ER is only able to keep patients in observation for 23 hours, those needing longer stays may also require a hospital care.
However, Trusted ER has arrangements in these situations to help transfer patients to area hospitals, Jeanblanc said.
Don’t know whether you should go to a freestanding emergency room or a walk-in clinic? Here is a breakdown of what each type of medical service provider does.
Urgent care centers
Urgent care centers (walk-in clinics) handle non-life-threatening situations, and many are staffed with doctors and nurses who have access to x-rays and labs on site. Most urgent care centers are open late and on weekends and holidays. They also provide services such as physical exams, DOT certificates and drug testing.
Choosing an urgent care center over the emergency room (ER) can save you time and money.
An urgent care center can treat you for common conditions such as:
Earaches and infections
Minor cuts, sprains and burns
Fever and flu symptoms
Cough, cold and sore throat
Animal bites
Mild asthma
Headaches
Back and joint pain
Painful urination
Rashes without fever
Mild flu-like symptoms
Cough and congestion symptoms
Sore throat
Ear pain
Eye redness, discharge or itchiness
Emergency Rooms
Emergency rooms (freestanding and hospital ERs) are meant for true medical emergencies. They can handle trauma, x-rays, surgical procedures and other life-threatening situations. Most hospitals have an emergency room that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
An emergency room may be best if you experience:
Sudden numbness or weakness
Disorientation or difficulty speaking
Sudden dizziness or loss of coordination
Seizure or loss of consciousness
Shortness of breath or severe asthma attack
Head injury/major trauma
Blurry or loss of vision
Severe cuts or burns
Heart attack, chest pain or chest pressure
Overdose
Uncontrolled bleeding
Coughing or vomiting blood
Severe allergic reactions
Weakness/numbness on one side
Slurred speech
Fainting/change in mental state
Head or eye injury
Concussion/confusion
Broken bones and dislocated joints
Fever with a rash
Seizures
Severe cuts that may require stitches
Facial lacerations
Severe cold or flu symptoms
Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy