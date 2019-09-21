Sherman could see a new subdivision with 90 patio homes, to sell between $189,000 and $250,000, along FM 1417 in the near future. Developers with Wyldewood Homes recently announced plans for a new subdivision of patio homes at the intersection of FM 1417 and Quail Run Road.

The planned development was put before the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission, who recommended approval of a specific-use permit for the project this week. Despite the approval, the proposed project did receive some opposition from neighbors who worried about the scale of the development and its impact to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Developer Tim Pike said the project will follow similar developments, including patio homes being currently built in the Pebblebrooke development.

“We did all the patio homes the same way over there and we found people really liked the bigger house and smaller yard,” Pike said.

Pike said Sherman’s setbacks in the area allow for shallow but wide lots allowing for smaller front and backyard wihile allowing greater distance between the homes. Current floorplans for the development call for units between about 1,350 square feet and just over 2,000 square feet per home.

The project received push back from some residents who expressed confusion on what would be built there. Some said they had heard that an apartment complex would be built there, and were confused by the news of patio homes instead.

Pike said the confusion likely came from a previous developer who initially planned to build apartments several years ago and received significant pushback from the community.

“Someone bought the land and really had a battle getting it multifamily for apartments,” Pike said. “However, this is a change for the better because they (residents) don’t want apartments nearby.”

Pike did not know why other residents believed that townhomes would be built there, but assured residents that the homes he planned to build were one-story, single-family homes.

René Birchall expressed concerns about access and traffic along Quail Run to and from FM 1417. With the additional traffic on the roadway from additional homes, Birchall said she was afraid this would exacerabte existing traffic issues on the route.

“Right now, as it stands, it is hard to get in and out FM 1417,” she said. “It is a dangerous intersection and it is only a matter of time before there is a really bad wreck at it.”

James Penton also feared that the additional homes could lead to more strain on the area’s water resources.

“We have a water pressure issue in County Ridge, so how is additional homes going to affect that,” he said.