ABERNATHY — Post running back Ashton Jefferson was as electric on the field as the lightning was in the sky.

Only one got to show its full capabilities, though.

Lightning was the ultimate winner Friday night, while Post took the 14-13 weather-shortened victory over Abernathy at Antelope Stadium.

The game was called with 6:37 left in the third quarter after Jefferson put on his own must-see show in the first half.

The junior had a 1-yard scoring run in the first quarter then ran back a 90-yard kickoff return in the second, which allowed Post a 14-7 advantage.

Before being called, the game was delayed for about an hour. Waiting that long required patience, which is something Jefferson is learning both on and off the field.

“My patience is way different than it was last year,” said Jefferson, whose Post squad improved to 4-0 on the year. “I was stupid fast last year, but I wanted to slow it down.”

Post coach Michael Pittman agreed, acknowledging Jefferson’s speed and how well he’s developed into a more mature player.

“His vision has gotten better and probably the biggest thing is I feel like Ashton’s a lot tougher now, mentally tough, than maybe even last year,” Pittman said. “I think his mental toughness is really helping him out now.”

After a history of Post and Abernathy being rivals, Pittman and Abernathy coach Darrell Daily were more prepared for the battle at the line of scrimmage than for the weather.

Neither team had more than 100 yards rushing in the first half with both defenses producing several negative-yardage plays.

Post, in particular, was successful in keeping Abernathy out of the end zone for one quarter.

But that changed in the second.

An errant punt allowed Abernathy to start at the Post 25-yard line. Bryson Daily had no trouble managing the yardage, weaving through defenders for the host Antelopes’ first score of the night and slicing the deficit to 14-7 with 9:28 to go in the half.

Bryson Leaks’ fumble recovery gave way to Bryson Daily’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick DeAnda with 4:54 remaining in the half. A missed extra point allowed Post to stay ahead 14-13, a lead it would keep in the weather-shortened contest.

“Our kids need to learn and playing Post is always a great battle between us every year,” Darrell Daily said. “It makes us a heck of a lot better. That’s why we play people like Post so early in the year.”

Jefferson ended his night with 49 yards on 12 carries to help Post’s offense to 166 total yards.

Post has won its first four games for the first time since 2015.

“Before we went out, I told the guys don’t make it into the Super Bowl,” Pittman said. “If we win, don’t listen to everybody telling you how great you are. We’ve got to move on.”

Up next

Post is scheduled to host Slaton next week and Abernathy (3-1) will hit the road to Littlefield.