Denison Police

Assault — Officers responded Sept. 15 to the call of a disturbance in the 2900 block of West Elm. The male victim stated he was assaulted by his son while he attempted to intervene in an argument between the suspect and the suspect’s fiance. The male suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence also for criminal mischief due to damage to his fiance’s vehicle.

Parole violation/possession — A vehicle was stopped Sept. 13 in the in the 1600 block of South Austin. An occupant in the vehicle was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant. Another occupant was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Possession — An officer spoke with two people Sept. 13 who were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 2800 block of West Morton. One of the subjects, a male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Disorderly conduct/possession — Officers responded Sept. 13 to a disturbance in progress at Frank Circle. A male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Forgery — Officers were dispatched Sept. 16 to the 3700 block of North SH 91 regarding a forged check. A male suspect was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and passing a check that did not belong to him and he had no permission to pass.

Failure to identify/fugitive — An officer stopped a vehicle Sept. 16 at Spur 503 and Park Avenue. The male driver was arrested for failure to identify/fugitive from Justice.

Sherman Police

Evading arrest/detention — An officer conducted a traffic stop Sept. 18 in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver had many warrants for his arrest. When the driver was informed he was under arrest. He evaded on foot but was apprehended and taken into custody for the warrants and evading arrest/detention.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched Sept. 18 to the 3000 block of Redbud Trail for a criminal trespass complaint. The male suspect was located in a fenced enclosure and was refusing to leave.The resident stated he was not supposed to be on the property. Due to the suspect’s refusal to exit the property, he was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Criminal trespass — A citizen reported seeing a male and female enter a vacant residence Sept. 18 in the 700 block of West Center. A report was made for criminal trespass.