Following a number of recent promotions, duty changes, transfers and retirements, the Denison Police Department is looking to fill seven openings for patrol officer positions.

The department will accept applications through Oct. 15 and applicants must take a civil service and physical fitness exam on Oct. 19.

“We’re putting the word out on social media, but word of mouth is a big deal for us too,” Lt. Mike Eppler said. “We like to recruit people we meet and get to know. And we’ll also be going to job fairs at different colleges and universities in the coming weeks.”

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, but the department will also consider those who are least 18 years old, if they have two years of military service with an honorable discharge, have completed 60 hours of college courses or hold an associate’s degree.

“We want someone that has a good, clean background — that’s a requirement — a good driving record, and good moral character,” Eppler said. “We want somebody who knows how to make good decisions and that’s willing to learn and get in and work hard.”

Eppler said recruits who are not yet licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement can expect a roughly year-long process before they graduate from the police academy and begin patrolling in the community.

“When you’re a patrol officer, most of your time is going to be spent out on the street.” Eppler said. “You can expect a very exciting job and you’ll meet all kinds of people and see things that you haven’t before.”

The initial salary for recruits starts at $44,000. Eppler said other benefits of joining the department include strong leadership under Chief Mike Gudgel, a friendly force and a community-focused approach to policing.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’re the premiere police department here in North Texas,” Eppler said. “We have great people, great equipment. It’s truly a family atmosphere here at this department. There’s a lot of camaraderie.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and can be obtained from the city of Denison’s Employee Services office, located at 300 W. Main Street, or on the city’s website. For additional information, email employeeservices@cityofdenison.com or call 903-464-4449.

Drew Smith is reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.