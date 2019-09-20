Denison Police have arrested the person who allegedly shot a man in the head earlier this week at an apartment complex.

In an emailed incident report sent Friday, Denison Police said Christopher Darrell Bennett was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he confessed to shooting another man in the head while at the Circle Apartments in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Denison Police investigators identified Bennett as their suspect shortly after the shooting and Sherman Police located Bennett Thursday morning during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mulberry and Throckmorton streets. Denison Police responded to scene and questioned Bennett, before he reportedly confessed.

Eppler declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

Bennett was also arrested for two outstanding Grayson County warrants and, as of Friday, remained in the county jail on $100,000 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.