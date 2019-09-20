Friday forecast for Austin: The National Weather Service outlook calls for a 20% chance of rain amid otherwise partly sunny skies — which makes sense, now that the remnants of Imelda in East Texas have broken up and won't affect our region much.

The forecast for Austin also includes a high temperature of 96, but with humidity making it feel more like 104. But, honestly, given the way this month has gone, who knows how hot it will get?

Consider Thursday, which initially had a 50% chance of rain with temperatures expected to peak in the mid-90s. Instead, Austin temperatures reached as high as 101 — marking the 15th day this month and the 53rd day this year of triple-digit temperatures. Not only did the reading set a daily heat record for Sept. 19, it also broke the Austin record for the most 100-degree days ever recorded in September. So we'll see how well Friday's forecast holds up.

Friday night should be mostly cloudy with overnight temperatures staying above 75, forecasters say.

The weather service's extended forecast calls for persistent but small chances for rain, and more warmer than normal temperatures:

Saturday: A 20% chance of afternoon rain, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 94. Humidity could make it feel as hot as 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 95. Then, partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Also this:

can you tell we're close to the autumnal equinox? see how vertical the angle of sunshine is on the Earth?#ATXWeather#atxwx#weatherNerdpic.twitter.com/Bh1UK6okiE

— Roberto Villalpando (@daddyrobot)September 20, 2019