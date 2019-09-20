The Durant Lions came up short last Thursday against Broken Bow High, but they did score more points than the week before.

Broken Bow won last week’s game 30-7 to drop the Lions to 0-3 on the season after their 28-2 loss to the No. 13 Ardmore Tigers on Sept. 13.

Durant’s defense held the Savages scoreless in the first quarter on Thursday, but then Broken Bow scored twice in the second quarter before the Lions scored their lone touchdown of the game. The points came on a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Ingram pass to Dalton White. Lions kicker Zach White then kicked the extra point to cut Broken Bow’s lead to 14-7, though the Savages added a field goal before the end of the half to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. Broken Bow then held the Lions scoreless in the second half and added 13 more points to take the 30-7 victory.

For one half of the Sept. 13 game, it looked as though the Ardmore Tigers were going to be in for a rough debut at home.

However, Ardmore used two long rushing touchdowns as the catalyst for a second half surge as the Tigers evened their record at 1-1 with a 28-2 victory over the Durant Lions at Noble Stadium.

The Lions’ only points in the game came in the third quarter with Ardmore up 14-0. The Tigers were starting out from behind their own 10-yard line and an errant snap hit the Ardmore quarterback’s hands and bounced into the endzone, where Durant secured the safety.

It was the second straight loss for Durant, who fell 40-13 at home to open the season to the Poteau Pirates.

Before the season started, Durant head coach Ray Richards said the Lions had their best summer workout in years. Richards also said it’s important for the Lions to keep turnovers at a minimum and not give up big plays on the defensive side.

The 28 points scored by Ardmore was a welcomed sight for head coach Josh Newby and his squad, who were shutout for the first time since 2008 the previous week against Ada.

“I think we grew up a little tonight, but I think we need to start growing up a little quicker,” Newby said. “The kids played gritty and tough, and I’m proud of them. We executed well, but we still have a long way to go before we’re satisfied with ourselves.”

Ardmore’s opening offensive drive turned into a nightmare scenario as Durant recovered a fumble on the Tigers 25-yard line early in the first quarter.

However, the Tigers defense had a surprise in store for the Lions as Ardmore came up with a clutch interception thanks to lineman Cordarius Tyner coming up with the grab.

After a Tigers punt, the Ardmore defense got its second turnover of the game when Desmond Brown recovered a fumble on the first play for the Lions following the punt.

Following a lengthy drive which began on their own 17-yard line, the Tigers were finally rewarded with their first touchdown of the season, a five-yard scamper from Creed Cox to make it 7-0 at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter.

A third turnover was to be had for the Tigers defense before the end of the first quarter as Quincy Walker got a fumble recovery, ending the frame with a 7-0 Ardmore lead.

There was no scoring in the second quarter, but fans would be treated to plenty of excitement in the third.

Ardmore’s defense produced a three-and-out from the Lions to start the frame, and then the offense went to work.

Donald May took the hand off and dashed his way 76-yards down the left side for the touchdown, making it 14-0 at the 9:37 mark following the extra point.

Just under two minutes later though, that bad snap gave the Lions a safety, making it 14-2.

After both teams traded punts, the Lions managed to pin the Tigers back on their own one-yard line.

The long field proved to be no problem for running back Jaamarree Williams.

Williams took a hand off to the right side, and then dashed his way down the field for a 99-yard touchdown run, sending Noble Stadium into a frenzy as it gave Ardmore a 21-2 lead with one minute left in the third.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Walker capped off his solid night with a three yard touchdown run, finishing off the Lions.

The Lions return home Sept. 27 for the start of District 5A-3 play, which begins this year with McAlester High.