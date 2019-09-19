The Denison Development Alliance board of directors met Thursday to discuss end-of-year financials to prepare for the 2020 fiscal year.

Here are five things to know about DDA:

1. Facade grants

The DDA provides a grant for businesses around town to update exterior facades of buildings. The city gave the organization over $250,000 to provide for facade grants around Denison in the 2019 fiscal year.

2. Attracting employers

Through the use of incentives as well as brokers real estate deals, the DDA brings new employers to the area. This year two employers the DDA have brought Denison new companies like SwagIt Products, a technology firm that provides video services for government agencies across the country, and ArStrat, a medical billing company that sits atop the Chase Bank across the street from city hall.

The DDA also helped attract the first national chain restaurants to the downtown district. Dominos and Subway are both currently under construction.

3. Supporting job training

By working closely with existing employers, the DDA helps ensure staffing and technology needs are met. They facilitate job training as well as other programs to prop up businesses in the area.

One of the newest employee programs the DDA has been instrumental in bringing to Texoma is the Advanced Manufacturing Program. The AMP program is designed to provide career training for high school students to enter the workforce right out of high school.

DDA provides funding for the program as well as supports scholarships for students through area employers to ensure each student wishing to complete the program can.

4. Tax rebates

In addition to attracting large scale manufacturers, DDA also assiss with tax rebates to help smaller retailers and other businesses enter market in Denison. Most recently, DDA provided a tax rebate for Outdoor Power Sports to open a new location in the city.

5. Supporting new construction

One of the biggest goals for DDA is to push for new construction to attract new residents, developers and businesses to the city.

Recent major construction projects the DDA has been heavily involved with includes HeyDay, Urban Air and Gateway Village.

