A 58-year-old Wills Point man has pleaded guilty to child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown recently.

James Joseph Veeser pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography recently before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

According to information presented in court, between January 2016 and January 2019, Veeser received child pornography using the internet and a computer, including three videos containing child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Under federal statutes, Veeser faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. These guidelines prescribed by Congress are provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.