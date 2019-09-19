On Aug. 14, our classroom doors opened to more than 11,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade to begin the 2019-2020 school year. Setting aside the challenges that are typical of any new school year, we have had a wonderful start. Already, great things are happening across our district in academics, fine arts and athletics. There is good news to share from the state capital as well. Student safety, security and mental health continue to be top priorities for our school board and the administration.

I will begin this column with a celebration. On Sunday, our school board—together with local and state dignitaries, students and their families—hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of Bee Cave Middle School. The $76.2 million facility was designed by Fields & Associates Architects and built by American Constructors, both of which are headquartered in Austin. The 240,000 square foot campus accommodates approximately 850 students with an overall capacity for 1,200 in two-story, grade-level houses with Hill Country views. It features outdoor science and art areas, an outdoor gathering space, abundant natural light, and multipurpose breakout areas that allow for flexibility and collaboration. The project is part of the district’s $253 million bond program approved by voters in November 2017.

And we look forward to cutting yet another ribbon approximately this time next year as construction of Elementary School No. 7 continues in Rough Hollow. Our much-needed seventh elementary school will provide relief to both West Cypress Hills and Serene Hills as student enrollment at those campuses is at capacity. We received more than 860 suggestions for a school name and mascot through the online engagement tool Thoughtexchange. Top-rated school names and mascots suggested via Thoughtexchange will be shared with our school board next month with a final decision expected in November. The next big announcement will be the selection of a school principal, which I plan to make sometime in early January 2020. Stay tuned for these exciting developments.

I cannot talk school without talking about school finance. And this too is good news. With the passage of House Bill 3 during the most recent Texas legislative session, Lake Travis school district boasts one of the strongest financial positions we have had in recent years. Ultimately, the bill results in additional money for our 2019-2020 operating budget. It provides relief for our optional homestead exemption, meaning we are no longer penalized for providing our taxpayers with the tax credit. And speaking of relief, HB3 also reduced school property tax rates across the state by 7 cents. Additionally, our recapture payments also decreased. This is the process by which property wealthy school districts return a portion of their local levied taxes to the state for distribution to property poor school districts. Most people recognize this as the Robin Hood school finance system. But again, this is great news for Lake Travis school district. We also received funding under the fast growth allotment, which is money for districts such as ours that consistently see an average annual increase in student enrollment of 2% or more. The bill also provides funding for pay raises for our teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, as well as funding for programs including transportation, dyslexia and dual language. We are grateful to our state legislators for their focus and attention on school finance and their commitment to adequately fund public education.

As we head into fall and the bulk of our school year, we will continue to make student safety, security, and social emotional learning a priority. On the school safety front, we recently introduced the Standard Response Protocol, or SRP, to our emergency planning toolkit. Supported by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and adopted by numerous area school districts, SRP is a common language and universal response to emergency situations. These strategies will allow us and our local law enforcement partners to improve our coordination and response to school emergencies. Placing further emphasis on student wellness, we recently hired a licensed clinical social worker that will support students districtwide. Leading those efforts for us is Cathryn Paton. Specifically, she will serve as a crisis intervention specialist. I am excited about Cathryn’s new role in Lake Travis schools and the experience and expertise she brings to a critical area for our district.

Opening a new school, investing in staff compensation, streamlining our emergency communications and response efforts and providing students with additional support in mental health services are some of the many things that have kept us busy throughout the summer and into the new school year. For more information about these programs, I encourage you to visit our website.