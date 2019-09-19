The fall season is fast approaching and with it comes the pumpkin shopping season.

Elves Farm in Denison operates a pumpkin patch that will sell pumpkins to the general public beginning the weekend of Oct. 5. Owner Marshall Kathey offered a few tips for those shoppers looking to pick up the famous winter squash.

Here are five things to know about pumpkins:

1. They are resilient plants.

The various pumpkins are durable plants that will survive well into the holiday season. Even if purchased early, they will still be fully edible by Thanksgiving and beyond if taken care of.

They will begin to deteriorate once carved though.

2. There is a wide variety to choose from.

The plants come in all ranges of sizes from small ones just a few ounces in weight — which are good for yard decorations — to large 100-lb. pumpkins. The pumpkins also come in a wide array of colors for those who choose to use them as decorations.

3. Caring for the squash takes work.

The plants might be able to survive into the holiday season, but they do require care to do so. The exteriors of the plants are very fragile. They can become bruised or damaged if dropped and once damaged the meat inside begins to rot.

It is also important to ensure they do not freeze as ice crystals can form and ruin the edibility of the plant. They need to be stored in a dry area.

Fortunately, the plants are winter squash and are designed to survive the cold.

4. Choose the right squash for the right purpose.

Large, orange pumpkins with thin skin and hollow interiors are best for carving into Jack-o-lanterns. They aren’t great for eating, Kathey said.

The Cinderella breed are much better for eating and making pies and breads. The ones with thicker skins have fuller, meatier interiors which makes them better for cooking. Most of the fancy squash are good to eat, Kathey said.

5. They are all edible

While some might have better flavor than others, any pumpkin purchased can be turned into a wide variety of foods. Some common foods include the infamous pumpkin pie. They are also good for making into breads and rolls. The spice from the pumpkin is becoming a common flavor added to a variety of foods and drinks.

One piece of advice, Kathey had is to bring pumpkins in overnight if pests are a concern. It is not advised to use pesticides or any other pest control that might be harmful to the individuals who wish to eat the pumpkin later in the season.

“This is a good time of the year to be where it is cooler weather and the leaves change color,” Kathey said. “It is a good time to get with families to take them out to farms that cater to families. Its good to get out and see nature a little bit. We have a lot of families where each kid gets their own pumpkin. They like to experiment to see who can carve the best pumpkin.”

What does your family like to do with pumpkins during the fall? Let reporter Richard A. Todd know at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.