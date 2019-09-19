By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat

Thursday

Sep 19, 2019 at 1:21 PM Sep 19, 2019 at 4:53 PM


Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments on charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


The indictments are formal charges and are not and indication of guilt.


The following people were indicted:


Corey Johnson, 28, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;


Trina Curry, 40, of Gainesville — failure to appear;


Natasha Wilson, 40, of Denison — failure to appear;


Trevor Croft, 27, of Sherman — failure to appear;


Shawna Hesson, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Christy Chandler, 38, of Van Alstyne — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Juan Eckstein, 38, of Gordonville — burglary of a building;


Joshua Knight, 36, of Howe — accident involving serious bodily injury;


Amber Vawter, 33, of Whitesboro — two counts of abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;


Jessica Garren, 36, of Bonham — forgery of a financial instrument;


Cathy Creen, 61, of Whitewright — assault peace officer or judge;


Izayhiah Chapa, 22, of Bowie — unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft of property;


Jaylon Heath, 18, of Peoria Illinois — delivery of marijuana and tamper with physical evidence;


Christopher Crow, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Cheyenne Hoaglen, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Dayveion Lewis, 19, of Denison — tamper with evidence;


Nathaniel Garnica, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);


Thomas Duree, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);


Allen Dollar, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Stacy Weldon, 52, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (dextroamphetamine);


Laura Taylor, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Crystal Taylor, 48, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Dayvante Walker, 26, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Clifton Ahhaitty, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Nakota Campbell, 25, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;


Nicholas Leija, 18, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;


Messiah Harris, 18, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;


Freddy Stevens, 43, of Denison — obstruction and tampering with a witness;


Jeremiah Riff, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);


Miarrey Grant, 30, of Denison — assault family member with previous conviction;


Joe Ciseneroz, 62, of Denison — tamper with evidence with intent and possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jerry Lee Davis Jr., 40, of Haworth — two counts of tamper with evidence and one of possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Joe Jones, 57, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Alan Carvalho, 25, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;


Ted Coldsmith, 40, of Gainesville — robbery;


Dillon Daniels, 22, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds;


Lindsay Rouse, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Joshua Wallace, 29, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Victoria King, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance;


Jacqueline McCartney, 25, of Gordonvillle — three counts of endanger a child;


Appleonia Hughes-Ashley, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jayson Davis, 30, of Sherman — continuous violence against family and three counts of assault family violence with previous convictins;


Dalaura Choinierre, 28, of Anna — publish threat to publish intimate visual material;


Christal Nealey, 36, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person reckless bodily injury;


Anastacia Thomas, 36, of Denison — theft of property;


Jessica Garren, 36, of Bonham — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;


Serrina Walls, 38, of Sherman — theft of property;


Brandy Esquivel, 32, of Sherman — theft of property;


Julian Esquivel, 34 of Sherman — theft of property;


Ladarren Sewell, 18, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;


Jared Whisman, 45, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and unlawful possession of a firearm;


Damon McCurry, 39, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance (heroin).