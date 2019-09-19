Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments on charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictments are formal charges and are not and indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Corey Johnson, 28, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Trina Curry, 40, of Gainesville — failure to appear;

Natasha Wilson, 40, of Denison — failure to appear;

Trevor Croft, 27, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Shawna Hesson, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christy Chandler, 38, of Van Alstyne — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Juan Eckstein, 38, of Gordonville — burglary of a building;

Joshua Knight, 36, of Howe — accident involving serious bodily injury;

Amber Vawter, 33, of Whitesboro — two counts of abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Jessica Garren, 36, of Bonham — forgery of a financial instrument;

Cathy Creen, 61, of Whitewright — assault peace officer or judge;

Izayhiah Chapa, 22, of Bowie — unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft of property;

Jaylon Heath, 18, of Peoria Illinois — delivery of marijuana and tamper with physical evidence;

Christopher Crow, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cheyenne Hoaglen, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dayveion Lewis, 19, of Denison — tamper with evidence;

Nathaniel Garnica, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);

Thomas Duree, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);

Allen Dollar, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Stacy Weldon, 52, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (dextroamphetamine);

Laura Taylor, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Crystal Taylor, 48, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Dayvante Walker, 26, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clifton Ahhaitty, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Nakota Campbell, 25, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Nicholas Leija, 18, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;

Messiah Harris, 18, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;

Freddy Stevens, 43, of Denison — obstruction and tampering with a witness;

Jeremiah Riff, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);

Miarrey Grant, 30, of Denison — assault family member with previous conviction;

Joe Ciseneroz, 62, of Denison — tamper with evidence with intent and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jerry Lee Davis Jr., 40, of Haworth — two counts of tamper with evidence and one of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joe Jones, 57, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Alan Carvalho, 25, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Ted Coldsmith, 40, of Gainesville — robbery;

Dillon Daniels, 22, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds;

Lindsay Rouse, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Wallace, 29, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Victoria King, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance;

Jacqueline McCartney, 25, of Gordonvillle — three counts of endanger a child;

Appleonia Hughes-Ashley, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jayson Davis, 30, of Sherman — continuous violence against family and three counts of assault family violence with previous convictins;

Dalaura Choinierre, 28, of Anna — publish threat to publish intimate visual material;

Christal Nealey, 36, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person reckless bodily injury;

Anastacia Thomas, 36, of Denison — theft of property;

Jessica Garren, 36, of Bonham — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Serrina Walls, 38, of Sherman — theft of property;

Brandy Esquivel, 32, of Sherman — theft of property;

Julian Esquivel, 34 of Sherman — theft of property;

Ladarren Sewell, 18, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Jared Whisman, 45, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and unlawful possession of a firearm;

Damon McCurry, 39, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance (heroin).