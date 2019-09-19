The GRHS FCCLA is inviting everyone in the community to attend the GOLD Out pep rally in the Red Gym at GRHS on Friday, Sept. 20. Prior to the pep rally, families that have been affected by childhood cancer are invited to come to a reception honoring them at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the GRHS Library.

Make plans to bring some extra “gold” or cash for the Gold Out home football game versus Sunnyvale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium as members of GRHS and the cheerleaders will be collecting donations during the game.

What started out as a brainstorming session among friends at a FCCLA hosted concession stand last August, has turned into a community project making a huge statement.

Jordin Voss, Ashlynn Perry and Colin Beatty, along with other Glen Rose High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) members started the Going for the GOLD project in August 2018 and haven’t stopped working toward their goal of raising awareness for pediatric cancer, funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and honoring families in our community who have been impacted by this terrible disease.

The three students knew last September when they carried out plans for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month that they wanted this year’s efforts to be bigger than ever and encourage the entire Glen Rose community to come together for a good cause.

After meeting and partnering with Lori Gray, the group has been able to see their plans come to fruition after a year of planning that included speaking to the county commissioners court last May to get permission to GOLD Out the square this month.

The GRHS FCCLA has about 100 more GOLD awareness signs for sale as well. If you are interested in purchasing a sign for your business or your family to show support or if you are interested in helping with this project in some way, contact Tayler Sullivan at 254-898-3844, sullta@grisd.net or Jill Lawson, 254-898-3907, lawsji@grisd.net.