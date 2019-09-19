The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of recent thefts at the Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro.

In an emailed press release, the agency said a number of items had been recovered after they were taken from multiple grave sites. Lt. John Holloway said as of Thursday, no arrests had been made in the case, but investigators have identified at least two suspects.

Those affected by the thefts are asked to contact GCSO Investigator Shane Rodriguez by calling 903-813-4200, ex. 2553.