The Durant City Council met in executive session last week to review individual applications for the vacant city manager position and hope to fill the position by the end of next month.

Durant brought on interim City Manager Paul Buntz last month, while the city continued soliciting applications for the permanent position. A press release announcing Durant is moving forward in the hiring process said there were 20 applicants for the permanent city manager position and many of them have extensive municipal experience. The city said the council plans to begin conducting interviews for the position soon.

“After reviewing the individual applicants, I am impressed by both the number and the quality of the applicants,” Mayor Oden Grube said in the press release. “We are following the timeline that we established and we anticipate hiring at the end of October — OMMS has been a tremendous asset to the process.”

Oklahoma Municipal Management Services was selected by the Durant City Council to assist with the hiring process for the vacant City Manager position.

“Confidentiality of the candidates is essential at this point in the process,” OMMS Executive Director Steve Whitlock previously said. “Many of the most qualified applicants have expressed that they would withdraw their application should their name be released. The last thing we want to do is jeopardize someone’s current employment or to limit the choices for the City of Durant — it is about getting the best possible candidates for the position.”

The job description available on the Oklahoma Municipal Management Services website explains Durant operates under the council-manager form of government.

“The selected candidate will direct and manage the functions of the City; be responsible for directing the implementation of policies and programs adopted by the City Council; oversee City expenditures, bidding procedures and purchasing functions in compliance with state and local laws; appoint, and when necessary for the good of the service, remove, demote, lay off or suspend all heads of administrative departments and other administrative officers and employees of the City except as otherwise provided by law,” the job description reads.

Buntz, who has more than 32 years experience in city government, previously served as Durant’s city manager from November 1984 to January 2007. The council approved the job description for the city manager job and posted the position before contracting with Buntz, and gave applicants until Sept. 9 to contact the city.

Additional information on the position can be found at www.okmms.org/jobs.

Former City Manager Tim Rundel announced in June he would not be renewing his contract and then ended his tenure with the city earlier this month. Rundel was hired for the position in 2016 after the council voted to terminate previous City Manager Sarah Sherrer.

In addition to his experience with Durant, Buntz has served as president of the City Management Association of Oklahoma, and interim director of the Durant Industrial Authority.