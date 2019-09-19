A 43-year-old Mexican national with a prior felony conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child was recently sentenced to federal prison for immigration violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown said Julio Edgar Ruiz-Bautista pleaded guilty on July 19, to unlawful reentry by a deported alien and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman this week.

The statement said information presented in court, on Feb. 22, 2019, showed that Ruiz-Bautista was taken in to custody following an investigation by ICE Dallas Fugitive Operations Team 3. The investigation revealed Ruiz-Bautista had been previously removed from the United States on Oct. 3, 2017, following serving a five year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County. Ruiz-Bautista was indicted on federal immigration violations on Mar. 20, 2019 and will be deported after serving this prison sentence.

“The judge’s sentence was, I would suspect, a result of the fact that this offender had a history of sexual assault of a child, and then continued to illegally re-enter this country,” said Brown. “These are the types of offenders that make the immigration issue difficult for everyone.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Tatum.