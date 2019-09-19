A Sherman business plans to hold a fundraiser for the Sherman Museum following a funding cut by the Sherman City Council. 903 Brewers announced Thursday that it is planning an event in early July to raise funds for the Sherman facility housed in a former Carnegie Library.

“We are going to be finalizing the details over the next few weeks and hope to make an official announcement,” 903 Brewers owner Jeremy Roberts said.

The City Council voted unanimously to approved a new funding agreement with the museum during a regular meeting Monday night. In the approved agreement, the city will provide the museum with $50,000 from the city’s hotel occupancy tax across for quarterly payments.

Up to an additional $20,000 is available to the museum only if it can prove matching funds that it has raised outside of its funding from the city. By comparison, the museum was previously granted $70,000 from the city without the required for funds match.

City officials said during the meeting that the change in funding represented an effort to encourage the museum to seek funding options outside of its annual allotment from the city. It would also give residents the chance to show their support.

Museum officials said that they were concerned that its overall funding would see a decline through these cuts. Outside of the city funding, the museum usually raises about $14,000 a year through special events and sponsorships, Sherman Museum board chair Dickie Gerig said.

The museum currently owns two historic buildings including the former Carnegie Library that serves as the main building and a neighboring church, which is used for storage. The museum must also pay for its utilities and the salaries for its small staff, she said.

“When you add all that up, it comes close to $50,000 right there,” Gerig said, referring to the salaries. “But we are going to continue to hang in here for a while.”

As a father of young children, Roberts said he values having a museum in town that he can take his children to for an entertaining learning experience. Outside of the Sherman Museum, he said there were few larger resources between Sherman and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Not everyone has access to go to the museums in Dallas,” he said.

Currently, Roberts said he plans to hold a queso cook off contest, similar to previous chili cook off fundraisers he has previously held. The fundraisers have raised anywhere from a few thousand dollars to $30,000 in one day for Grayson County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Rickey, who lost his battle with cancer in late 2017.

For this fundraiser, Roberts said he hopes to raise about $5,000. He hopes to bring together about 15 to 20 local businesses and restaurants along with individuals to put on the cook off contest.

Roberts isn’t the only business owner who has offered assistance to the museum following the funding cuts. Gerig said the museum has been offered the use of two golf carts for its annual History Comes Alive event this weekend. A downtown property owner has also offered the museum the use of his building for a event later this fall.

How do you feel about the funding cuts to the library? Let Michael Hutchins, the Herald Democrat local government reporter, know at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.