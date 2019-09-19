When law enforcement agencies need answers in an investigation, a cash reward may be offered to help generate tips or identify those responsible for the crime.

If a law enforcement agency in Grayson County wants to offer a cash reward, it will almost always do so through North Texas Crime Stoppers. The Dallas-based non-profit accepts anonymous tips both over the phone and online and helps protects police departments from related civil liability.

Here are five things to know about cash rewards for crime tips and how the process works in Grayson County.

1. North Texas Crime Stoppers

Once a reward is publicly posted and a tip is received, Crime Stoppers reaches out to county liaison Lt. Heath Wester of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, who fields the tip and shares the information with the investigating agency.

“If the tip comes back good — resulting in an arrest, a conviction or something of that nature — then I go down to Dallas, present the case to the Crime Stoppers board, and they then decide what reward amount is ultimately to be given — up to $5,000,” Wester said.

Individual police departments can still offer their own rewards.

2. Tipsters can remain anonymous

Those with knowledge of a crime may be hesitant to come forward out of fear that they’ll be found out or retaliated against, but Wester said with Crime Stoppers, that’s not an issue.

“It is 100 percent anonymous,” Wester said. “We never know who they are. There’s nothing we go back and track, no phone number that we trace.”

3. How are rewards paid?

Tipsters are given a “Tip ID” which allows them to access secure smartphone and computer correspondences with investigators, all without ever having to identify themselves. Through those channels, tipsters will receive instructions on how and where they can collect their reward.

“We’re set up with a bank here in Sherman which we give a special code and name,” Wester said. “The tipster is given that information as well, and they can go through the drive-thru, submit that and then they get their money. That’s essentially the way it works here and across the state as well.”

4. Why tips are important?

“Without the community’s help, some crimes will not be solved,” Wester said. “We all want a safe place to live. With the community’s help, we can have that.”

5. How to leave a tip

North Texas Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 1-877-373-8477 or visiting http://www.ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com. If a department chooses to offer a reward independently, contact the department as directed.