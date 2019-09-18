The 42-year-old man who was shot at the Budget Inn on South Austin Avenue in Denison Tuesday was back at the Inn Wednesday afternoon.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said the police department is continuing to follow leads on the case but didn’t have anything new to release to the public.

On Tuesday afternoon, Eppler said the police had originally been called to the Budget Inn but found the 42-year-old man at the Circle Apartments after an incident that happened around 4 p.m.

Police said they are looking for two men who left the area in a red, four-door compact car heading south.

Police do not believe the situation represents a continuing threat to the public at this point. There was no further information available about the description of the suspects or anything that might have happened prior to the shooting.

