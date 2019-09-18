The teen who conducted a drive-by shooting as revenge for a fist fight he lost in 2018 should soon be on his way to prison. Just how long he will stay there and what happens afterwards is still up to Judge Jim Fallon in the 15th State District Court.

Dillon Zachary Jeffers arrived at that court Wednesday in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs which was a far cry from the church clothes he had worn into the room on Friday.

On that day, Fallon revoked the 18-year-old’s bond after accepting his guilty plea on a number of charges including theft of a firearm, theft of property, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct discharging a firearm.

Jeffers pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Wednesday, Jeffers pleaded true to allegations of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which is a third degree felony. That charge, Fallon said, would allow him to consider shock probation for Jeffers. Fallon once again reiterated to Jeffers that he was only getting that break because he was just 17 when he committed the drive-by shooting. The fact that no one was injured in that shooting, Fallon had previously stated, also worked in Jeffers’ favor. Fallon said if he doesn’t approve the request for the shock probation, Jeffers could do up to eight years on the conspiracy charge.

At the first sentencing hearing

Fallon was in the middle of pronouncing his sentencing decision Friday when Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Kerye Ashmore asked to approach the bench. All of the attorneys quickly gathered around Fallon’s bench, and many minutes later, Fallon called for a recess. When the attorneys and the judge returned from the recess, Fallon told Jeffers the sentencing would be continued next week.

Before he was interrupted, Fallon said he had been impressed during the hearing with the changes Jeffers has made in his life since he got out of the Grayson County Jail earlier this year.

Jeffers had been jailed after he was arrested for driving by a house in the 900 block of West Walker Street on June 30, 2018 and opening fire with a handgun that Jeffers had stolen the night before. Jeffers and others testified that the shooting had been in retaliation for a beating Jeffers had taken at the hands of the resident of the house. The two had fought because Jeffers had sold the man some drugs that turned out to be fake.

During the hearing, Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Matt Rolston played a video of Jeffers interacting with the police officers who arrested him at his job days after the shooting. Jeffers cursed and fought at the officers vehemently. Pottsboro Police Officer Jason Coley said Jeffers was at work at Tanglewood Resort when he was arrested.

“For a young man of his age, he (Jeffers) has a very broad vulgar vocabulary,” Coley said.

On the tape played in court, Jeffers appeared to use the f-word every other word or so and punctuated those words with his middle finger on more than one occasion.

Jeffers’ attorney Gary Corely asked Coley if Jeffers appeared to be intoxicated or high at the time of the arrest and Coley said the teen appeared to be mad.

Rolston called Jeffers to the stand and Jeffers admitted, once again, that he had committed the crime. But he balked when Rolston said the crime was planned. Jeffers said he stole the gun and he was guilty of shooting at the house, but he wasn’t particularly shooting at the windows in hopes of hitting anyone. The teen also admitted that he was so drugged up that he probably couldn’t think that through very clearly at the time.

Though Jeffers contended he simply wanted to scare the guy who had beat him up, Rolston argued if that were the case, Jeffers would have shot in the air or at the ground.

Jeffers did apologize to the guy and his girlfriend who had been in house at the time of the shooting.

“It was a terrible thing I did,” he said looking out at the pair. “I know I probably can’t even do anything to make it right.”

He said he had been doing drugs since the 8th grade and was heavily into cocaine in 2018.

But, the six months that he spent in jail on the drive-by related charges had been good for him, he said. He left that confinement and entered a rehab program where he remains.

He said he hasn’t used drugs since he was arrested.

At Wednesday’s hearing

Jeffers didn’t take the stand during the second hearing. He answered Fallon’s questions from the seat next to Corley. Fallon repeatedly asked Jeffers if he understood what was going on and explained that he had been given deferred adjudication probation on two of the charges. Those charges carried a maximum possible punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

“I am cutting you a break on this,” Fallon said to Jeffers.

Then the judge explained his thoughts on the matter.

“I kinda like having that hammer hanging over you — don’t screw that up,” he said.

Fallon said if Jeffers failed to successfully complete the probation, he could be sentenced to the full range of punishment on the deferred charges which was up to 20 years.

Under the plea deal, Jeffers agreed to testify truthfully if the state decided to prosecute the young woman who as in the car with him at the time of the drive by. In court last week, she testified that she had called the residence in question ahead of the shooting in an attempt to find out who was home. She also said she showed Jeffers how to get to the house knowing he was going there to shoot at the house.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat.