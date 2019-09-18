A Hobbs, New Mexico woman remained jailed Wednesday after a 2-year-old child she was supposed to be caring for was found dead in a hot car the day before.

The Hobbs Police Department responded about 1:27 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of North Turner Street in reference to an unresponsive child, according to a Hobbs police news release.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the child was left in the care of 41-year-old, Tammy Brooks, of Hobbs, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Brooks was supposed to drop the child off at daycare; however, she drove to her place of employment instead, according to police. The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brooks' relationship to the child was not immediately clear.

Tammy was charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a 1st degree felony, and was incarcerated in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment set for later in the day Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.