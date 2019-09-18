Caddo High’s home contest Sept. 13 against the Dewar Dragons was a rout, with the Bruins falling by a final score of 54-6.

Caddo’s lone touchdown in the game came in the second half.

“After getting settled down in the second half, we just lined up and drove the ball down from around our own 45 yard line,” Bruins head coach Jeremy Proctor said via email. “We capped off that drive when Sophomore Eli McKimmy pulled a read play and went around the left end and scored from four yards out.”

Caddo’s two-point conversion attempt failed and the Bruins were held to just that one score in the contest.

“It is hard to lose like that, and on your own field, but they were a very good football team,” Proctor said of Dewar High, who was ranked No. 5 in the state in Class B last week in the Associated Press Oklahoma High School football rankings. “We played a little sloppy at times with bad snaps, poor blocking and tackling. All things we can go back to practice and work on.”

Caddo High was back in action Friday for its Homecoming game against Thackerville High, who were one of the two teams who fell to the Bruins last year, but that game was after press time for this issue of the Bryan County News.

Speaking a few days before the Homecoming contest, Proctor said his players had a number of things to work on in practice.

“We are stressing ball security, sure tackling techniques, and getting our effort level up,” Proctor said. “I wasn’t pleased with the effort we gave. I’ve seen these kids perform miles above where they did Friday. We have to get more intense and physical.”

The loss to Dewar dropped the Bruins to 0-2 on the season, after a 58-16 week one loss to Wilson High on the road.

Caddo High’s next game is Sept. 27 on the road against the Ryan High Cowboys, who are the other team that lost to the Bruins last year. Caddo will be looking upgrade its record and repeat last year’s success against the Cowboys on the road to finish out the first month of the season.

That contest is the first of three straight road games for Caddo High and will be followed by the Bruins’ last game before district play starts on Oct. 4 at Waurika High. Caddo High then opens District B-5 play on Oct. 11 at Canadian High.