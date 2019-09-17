Sherman Police

Interference with emergency call for assistance — Officers responded Sept. 14 to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Rosedale. Upon investigation, it was learned an adult son had prevented his father from calling 911 during the disturbance. The suspect was arrested for interference with emergency request for assistance and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Published threat — A female complainant entered the police department lobby Sept. 13 to report that nude photos of her were posted on the internet without her consent. She stated she believed her ex-boyfriend was responsible. A report for publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was generated.

Theft of service — Officers were dispatched Sept. 13 to the 1800 block of Travis in reference to a theft of service. Upon arrival, officers met with a reporting party who stated a known male suspect did not pay for the service provided by a business. A report was generated for theft of service.

Burglary of a vehicle — An officer was dispatched Sept. 14 to the 500 block of West Center in response to the burglary of a vehicle. The female victim stated her purse was taken from the floorboard of her unlocked vehicle. A short time later, the purse and its contents, minus cash, were located in an alley about two blocks away. A report was completed for burglary of a vehicle.

Possession/public intoxication — Dispatch received a call Sept. 14 about a suspicious person in the 3300 block of Town Center. The male subject was located and found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana. He was arrested for both offenses and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault — Officers responded Sept. 14 to a disturbance in the 1600 block of La Salle Drive. Upon arrival, the female victim advised she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. An offense report for assault by contact was generated.

Failure to identify — Officers contacted a male passenger Sept. 15 with an open container of alcohol in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Texoma Parkway. The subject provided a false name and date of birth to the officers. He was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail for failure to identify/giving fictitious information.

Criminal mischief — Dispatch received a call Sept. 15 to report criminal mischief in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The male caller stated a suspected female kicked a window causing the window to break. Officers responded and a report of criminal mischief was made. The suspect gave a false name to police during the course of their investigation. He was filed on at large for failure to identify.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call Sept. 16 in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle in the 1500 block of West Houston. The male driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a building — An officer was dispatched Sept. 16 to the 1400 block of Park Place in reference to materials being stolen from a construction site. Upon investigation, it was learned a door had been forced open and an electric water heater had been stolen. A report was generated for burglary of a building. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of firearm — A male complainant made contact Sept. 16 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He stated a known suspect stole a firearm from him. The incident occurred two years ago, unknown exact date. A theft of firearm report was generated.

Violation of bond/protective order — Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. During the stop, it was learned the female driver was a protected party in an emergency protective order. After concluding the stop, the male whom the driver was protected from arrived on scene. The male was arrested for violation of a protective order.

Denison Police

Possession — Officers responded Sept. 1 to the call of a possible intoxicated driver in the drive thru of a restaurant in the 3600 block of FM 120 West. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Stolen vehicle — A female victim stated Sept. 1 that someone stole her 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked in front of her residence in the 100 block of Eisenhower Blvd. It is black in color.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded Sept. 2 to the call of a vehicle crash in the 100 block of West Hull. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense.