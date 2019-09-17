Denison police said Tuesday afternoon that a shooting at the Circle Apartments on Austin Avenue has left one man hospitalized and two more on the run.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. The police were originally called to the Budget Hotel about a possible shooting. The victim was found across the street from the hotel with gun shot wound to the head.

Eppler said the man is expected to survive.

Police said they are looking for two men who left the area in a red, four-door compact car heading south.

Police do not believe the situation represents a continuing threat to the public at this point. There was no further information available about the description of the suspects or anything that might have happened prior to the shooting.