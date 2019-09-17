Tuesday forecast for Austin: Rain is coming soon — we think. A loose gathering of disorganized storms off the Texas Gulf Coast was expected to slump ashore into Texas by Tuesday night and produce more rain in Central Texas than we've seen in weeks. But the National Weather Service says the tropical system has shifted east slightly, so we might not get as much rain as forecasters initially thought.

The weather service early Tuesday said the system has only a 30% chance of tightening up into a spiraling cyclone before moving onto land, so it likely won't develop into a tropical storm. But forecasters still think the system could generate about an inch or so of rain in the Austin area along the Interstate 35 corridor, with heavier rainfall farther east.

Meanwhile in Austin, forecasters are calling for a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Despite setting a daily record on Monday with a high of 101, Austin temperatures should only get up to 93 with increased humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees, the weather service says. In the evening, rain chances will diminish but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Overnight temperatures should stay above 74 degrees.

Then on Wednesday, rain chances rebound to 40% under partly sunny skies. Again, temperatures could top out around 93 but the humid air sweeping in from the Gulf could make it feel more like 101. Rain chances persist at night under mostly cloudy skies as overnight temperatures slip to as low as 74.

The weather service's extended forecast includes more potential for rain and seasonable daytime highs in the low 90s:

Thursday: 60% chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 93. Then a 40% chance of rain at night with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40% chance of rain but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 91. In the evening, partly cloudy with an overnight low around 74 amid south-southeast winds at 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain under partly sunny skies and a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 92. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 74.