A truck driver escaped injury Tuesday morning after his semi briefly caught fire on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman.

Sherman Fire-Rescue crews and Sherman Police responded to the southbound lanes of Hwy 75 near Shepherd Drive at approximately 9:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle fire.

Firefighters at the scene said the the cab’s brake system caught fire and the flames spread to a tire and the trailer’s exterior. The semi driver was able to the pull the vehicle over to the freeway shoulder and attempted to douse the flames with a portable fire extinguisher until officials arrived.

Emergency crews blocked one lane of highway traffic for roughly an hour, until the semi could could be towed away and the scene was cleared.

