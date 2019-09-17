The Grayson County Juvenile Probation Department contracts filled the agenda for the County Commissioners Tuesday. Four of the court’s 18 agenda items, that did not include an executive session, dealt with the Juvenile Probation Department.

First, commissioners approved a 12-month agreement between Angelina County’s Juvenile Probation Department and the Grayson County Juvenile Probation Department for post adjudication facility services. The contract allows Angelina County’s Juvenile Probation Department to house their youths at the facility in Grayson County.

Commissioners also approved a similar contract between the GC Juvenile Probation Department and Fort Bend County Juvenile Probation Department for services rendered to Fort Bend County detainees at Grayson County’s facility at Perrin Field. County leaders also approved a similar contract between GC Juvenile Probation Department and the Witchita County Juvenile Probation Department for services provided to Witchita County Juvenile Probation Department detainees at the Grayson County facility.

Then, commissioners approved a contract with Pegasus Schools Inc and Grayson County Juvenile Probation Department for services provided to Grayson County detainees at the Pegasus facility. Pegasus is in the Lockhart area, GC Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Lisa Tomlinson told commissioners Tuesday.