One man was injured near Tioga Monday after a his pickup was struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 377.

Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 377. Tackett said the 59-year-old pickup driver was hauling a hay trailer and was struck by a semi after he pulled onto the right shoulder and attempted to make a wide left turn, across the highway.

The pickup driver sustained unspecified injuries and was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. It was unclear whether the driver of the tractor trailer was injured in the crash. It was also unclear whether the driver of the pickup would be cited for the improper turn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.