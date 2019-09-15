T. Boone Pickens was a visionary, an icon and a legendary figure who cast an impressive shadow across Texas and beyond and whose entrepreneurial spirit, wisdom and generosity will be missed.

Pickens, who died at age 91 in his Dallas home Wednesday, suffered a series of strokes two years ago and had been hospitalized in July after suffering a fall. He was so at home in Texas and Texas so comfortable claiming him, it was easy to forget Pickens was born in Oklahoma and didn’t actually walk out of the pages of the sweeping Larry McMurtry novel “Lonesome Dove" onto the West Texas landscape.

There is no doubting his roots here ran deep, and doing justice to that legacy is a formidable challenge. His family moved to Amarillo during the Great Depression and Pickens later graduated from Amarillo High, where the deft 5-foot-8 point guard earned a scholarship to Texas A&M.

An untimely injury would redirect him to Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State), where he earned a geology degree and kindled a lifelong affection for the institution. His business, Mesa Petroleum, was headquartered in Amarillo for decades, and his picturesque Mesa Vista Ranch, which he put on the market in 2017, is situated in the northeast Panhandle.

He served as chairman of the West Texas State Board of Regents and was instrumental in connecting the school with the Texas A&M University System. WTAMU announced Thursday it is creating a new professorship in Pickens’ honor – the T. Boone Pickens Professor of Economics – a fitting tribute to one of the first business leaders to invest in the vision and mission of the university and its business college.

“(He) had the wisdom, foresight and pioneering spirit to connect West Texas State University to a larger system of universities,” WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in a news release. “He approached three different systems when he chaired the Board of Regents. The Texas A&M University System responded positively and forever changed the course of our university and the Texas Panhandle. For his leadership and vision, we are forever grateful.”

He built a fortune in oil and gas, initiated several takeover attempts of large oil companies that led some to call him a corporate raider and had a well-publicized feud with this newspaper and its former parent company, Morris Communications, in the mid-1980s over what he called the newspaper’s “investigative attitude” and eventually decided to move his company to Dallas.

Takeover attempts of Gulf, Phillips and Unocal were the stuff of 1980s high drama. He was criticized by some for what they said were selfish financial interests but he maintained he was looking out for the interests of stockholders who were being ignored by corporate leaders. Regardless, the takeover attempts were lucrative.

“Boone Pickens is one of the smartest businessmen I have ever known,” Texas Tech chancellor emeritus Kent Hance said. “He has the courage of a ‘Riverboat Gambler’ and the wisdom of King Solomon.”

He would use those attributes in later years to champion renewable energy and put financial muscle behind wind power, but he put the plan aside a decade ago. Likewise, Pickens was in the business of acquiring water rights and eventually made a deal to sell the water rights to some 200,000 acres for just more than $100 million.

Pickens was known as the “Oracle of Oil,” and remained virtually fearless when it came to looking at the future, and he was among those to throw his significant support behind putting a Texas Tech vet school in Amarillo.

“T. Boone Pickens was a true pioneer in the energy industry and humanitarian whose philanthropic giving has impacted generations throughout our country,” Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said. “We are forever grateful for his support and belief in our vision for the (Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine) and many other areas.”

Pickens had a gift for making money and an affinity for giving it away. Forbes magazine in 2007 estimated his net worth at $3 billion. “I firmly believe one of the reasons I was put on this Earth was to make money and be generous with it,” Pickens said on his website in a quotation included the Associated Press’ coverage of his death.

According to estimates, Pickens gave away more than $1 billion, including several hundred million dollars to Oklahoma State, where the football stadium bears his name. He also made substantial gifts to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He was among those to sign the “giving pledge” initiated by billionaires Warren Buffet and Bill Gates that carried a promise of donating the bulk of one's wealth to charity.

Pickens was truly a larger-than-life figure who stayed true to his principles and his roots. He never forgot who he was or where he came from and will be remembered for his lasting contributions and significant impact on this region.

“Boone” will be missed, but may he never be forgotten.