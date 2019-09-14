The Sherman Police Department has arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest after responding to a call of shots fired at a residence on Anthony Drive.

In a news release issued Saturday, SPD said that around 1:50 a.m. the department was contacted about a shooting in the 3000 block of Anthony Drive in Sherman.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to treat the victim and officers began investigating the incident,” the release said.

While officers were investigating, the alleged suspect returned to the scene and a vehicle pursuit westbound on U.S. Highway 82 ensued.

“The suspect vehicle stopped briefly at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office before fleeing again,” the release said. “The vehicle came to a final stop in the 5000 block of South US Highway 75 and (the suspect) was taken into custody.”

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition, the release said.