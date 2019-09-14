The Sherman Museum may see a funding cut after the City Council meets Monday. Sherman city leaders will discuss the proposed decrease in quarterly funding when it meets at 5 p.m. at Sherman City Hall.

The city is proposing to enter into a 12-month funding contract with the museum stretching from Oct. 1 through the end of Sept. 2020. The contract calls for the museum to receive four quarterly payments of $12,500 through the city’s hotel-motel occupancy tax.

This represents a $5,000 reduction of funding for each quarter.

The contract will also include an option for an additional $20,000 to be paid upon proof of the museum matching the payment with its own $20,000.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s City Council meeting:

1. Solid Waste Service

The city council will consider amending the city code to reflect a decrease to monthly solid waste collection rates. The change follows the a decrease of $6 per month to collection fees that was included in the city’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The budget also includes a 20 percent increase to commercial solid waste rates and an increase to the annual tonnage fees for loads greater than five tons.

2. Refinancing landfill debt

City officials will also discuss issuing $10.25 million in debt to refinance bonds from 2010. The previous bonds were issued in 2010 through the Texoma Area Solid Waste Authority, but current rates could allow the city for up to $872,463 in savings over the lifetime of the bond.

3. West Travis dedication

The council will consider accepting and dedicating the final piece of land needed for the ongoing West Travis expansion project. The final phase of the project, which will see West Travis constructed as a connector between U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417, is expected to cost the city $4.77 million.