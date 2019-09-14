Last year, North Texans gave more than $48 million to local non-profit organizations as part of North Texas Day of Giving.

The event is aimed at building awareness and support for nonprofits. Last year, 2,700 local nonprofits, were benefited by the event.

North Texas Giving Day began in 2009 and the online event is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation. Information provided by Communities Foundation of Texas shows that the first event back in 2009 saw the contribution of $6.5 million in gifts to a total of 345 nonprofits. That number has increased each year.

Fannin County Children’s Center Director Sandy Barber said last year in Fannin County alone, the day helped to raise more than $24,000 for nine organizations. She said 10 agencies in that county have already signed up for the North Texas Giving Day 2019.

The Children’s Center plans to use any funds it might receive to increase its building fund.

“We are working on getting land and building a new, larger place so we can keep up with the growing need for our services,’ she said. In addition to the Center, the Fannin County agencies taking part in North Texas Giving Day include Bonham Education Foundation, Bonham High School Band Boosters, Bonham Mosaic Church of the Assemblies of God, Fannin County Children’s Center, Fannin County Community Ministries, Fannin County Family Crisis Center, Fannin Health Clinic, Kool Lunches Program, Morning Star Academy and Northeast Texas Trail Coalition.

To make a contribution to any nonprofit taking part in the event see: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/about

Want to help but don’t know which nonprofit to help? Here is a list of some of the local nonprofits that took part in the Herald Democrat’s Wish List project recently.

Grayson Crisis Center

The Grayson Crisis Center, 4200 N. Travis in Sherman, is designated an emergency shelter by the Health and Human Services Commission — one of only 73 in the entire state of Texas. Located in Sherman, it is the only shelter for victims of family violence or sexual assault in an area bounded by Durant, Okla., to the north, Wichita Falls and Denton, to the west, Piano and McKinney, to the south, and Greenville and Paris to the east. To find out more call 903-893-3909.

Family Promise

Family Promise, 901 E. Houston St. Suite 100, Sherman, Texas 75090, provides transitional shelter, meals, transportation and supportive services for families with children. For more information call 903-771-0322.

Grayson County Shelter

Grayson County Shelter, 331 W. Morton Street in Denison, 903465-6041. Provides shelter for homeless families and singles.

Visions of Sugarplums

Visions of Sugarplums provides pre-packaged breakfast and lunch food for students at Pottsboro during the winter break, spring break and all summer. Contributions can be mailed to 501 Spur 316, Suite 104, Pottsboro, TX 75076, in Preston Plaza. For more information or to arrange delivery or pick-up of any of the following items, please contact Virgie Holbrook at 903-821-9243 or virgie.holbrook@hotmail.com.

Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma

Provides counseling and other services to children throughout Grayson County and educational intervention regardless of a client’s ability to pay for those services. The Center is located at 804 E. Pecan Grove Road in Sherman and maybe reached by phone at 903-893-7769.

Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County

Habitat’s goal is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, according to its website. In Grayson County, the group has helped a number of local families close on their first home through special financing, sweat equity and volunteer donations of time, talent and materials. It is located P.O. Box 2725 in Sherman, TX 75091-2725 and by phone at 903-893-009.

Greater Texoma Health Clinic,

The Greater Texoma Health Clinic, 900 North Avenue in Denison, was established in 2002. It is supported through financial donations and grants and it provides health care services to uninsured patients using an affordable, sliding fee scale, as well as to patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid related insurances. It does not receive any state or federal funding or accept private insurance. For more information, call 903-465-2440.

Four Rivers Outreach

Four Rivers Outreach, 210 S. Rusk in Sherman, is a faith-based program offering programs for men and women who struggle with addition and homelessness. For more information call 903-870-4000.

House of Eli

The House of Eli, 123 S. Ricketts St. in Sherman, is a ministry that serves young men, ages 17 to 21, who are either aging out of foster care or who are being released from incarceration or who are homeless. Call 903-771-4339.

Grand Central Station

Soup Kitchen feeding the homeless and underfed in Grayson County. Located at 110 S. Throckmorton in Sherman, the establishment may be reached by phone at 903-957-0264.

CASA of Grayson County

Is a non profit agency that trains and oversees volunteers who speak up for abuse and neglected children in court.

Located at 500 W. Chestnut in Denison, potential donors can reach the organization by phone at 903-813-5400.